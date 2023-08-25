BudapestQuest: Wayne Pinnock labels silver medal a ‘dream come true’ Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock described the experience as “truly a dream come true” after securing the silver medal in the men’s long jump during the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou from Greece once again found himself in a last-round spectacle as he clinched the gold medal with a final leap of 8.52m, narrowly surpassing Pinnock by a mere two centimetres on Thursday at the National Athletics Centre.

Tentoglou, familiar with such high-stakes situations, had secured Olympic gold with his final jump in Tokyo, despite not being among the medalists after five rounds.

“When he pulled that off I couldn’t believe it but then I could, of course, I know what he’s capable of,” Pinnock said.

“I just knew he had it but I just didn’t know he would do it, that he would pull it off at that moment.

“But this is still a silver medal. It’s really a dream come true. Watching people like Tentoglou gave me the motivation as a youngster to reach the top. And now I’m there, nearly there.”

With an 8.50m mark in the second round, Pinnock initially led over Tentoglou, who began with the same distance. Pinnock held the lead based on a superior secondary mark during that phase of the competition.

Pinnock’s compatriot Tajay Gayle exhibited his finest championship form since his 2019 world victory. He achieved a season’s best jump of 8.27m in his final attempt, propelling him ahead of the third Jamaican Carey McLeod through countback and securing the bronze medal.

McLeod finished in fourth place.

Pinnock remains the 2023 world leader with his mark of 8.54m from the qualifying round on Wednesday.

View the video by Melton Williams capturing Pinnock’s reflections on his silver-medal moment.