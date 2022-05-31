Budding influencer to scale up via internship with Chiney-K, Rushcam | Loop Jamaica

Attorney-turned content creator Rushane ‘Rushcam’ Campbell and influencer Kerry Ann ‘Chiney-K Pop Girl’ Collins will share their knowledge of the complexities of online planning and creation, as well as monetization of digital collateral with an intern.

The intern was selected from over 5,000 participants in the Courts (Unicomer) Jamaica Scale-Up Webinar, held recently via social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Rusham and Chiney-K were the guest speakers. The intern will mirror the popular content creators, with all expenses paid by Courts (Unicomer) Jamaica for three months.

Influencer, Chiney-K is known for her comedic skits and entertaining vlogs, including the web-based series -‘On My Mind’. She recently collaborated with the popular ‘Money Heist’ series on Netflix. Chiney-K has more than 300,000 combined followers on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Rushcam is no stranger to the spotlight. His bold and effortless approach to every venture he explores is nothing short of spectacular, giving all the more reason to congratulate and celebrate his over 70,000 subscribers on Instagram.

Both social media stars encouraged viewers to be genuine, be themselves, and produce content that they want to post.

“It is constant work, but we make it look easy. You have to decide on the type of content you are going to post and the social media platform that you are going to use. You also have to know when your followers are online, and when it is the best time to upload your posts,” Chiney-K said.

“The money does not come right away. It takes time to build your content and garner views. Collaboration is key, and it is very lucrative if you play your cards right … buzz cannot go to the bank. You have to position yourself to add value to your brand,” Rushcam said.

The webinar, hosted by Debbie Bisson, broke down the financial opportunities that come with a strong online presence and invited viewers to learn how to make money being an influencer.

Give-aways included an influencer starter kit that positions them to create key quality content and $200,000 in Courts gift certificates. Courts Jamaica carries a variety of technology items such as laptops, cell phones and accessories that can power the influencer lifestyle.