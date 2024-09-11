BudgetAuntie lists ‘schoolers budgeting keys’ for all, Pt 2

Our resident #budgetauntie is back with the second instalment of a back-to-school conversation we started last week.

Healthy grubbing is crucial for sustenance and energy maintenance. But, for students of all ages, especially during the new semester, the timing is crucial.

Balanced meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins not only boost energy and concentration but also support overall growth and development.

With rising food costs, the best way for parents and students to stretch their food budgets is by planning meals, buying in bulk, and opting for seasonal produce.

In walks #budgetauntie, a financial consultant and financial educator Patricia Henry-Brown, with her budget-friendly tips for shopping and meal prepping.

Henry-Brown shares daily budgeting tips – interspersed with fashion and foodie gems – to her nearly 8k audience on Instagram.

She is also the CEO of Data Sync Limited, a wife, a mother of two and a mom to many. Yet, her world revolves around her grandkids.

It’s no secret then, that #budgetauntie knows how to budget for the new school season.

Below, #budgetauntie shares some of her best budgeting advice for parents on the back-to-school journey. In part two of this two-part series, we focus on teens and young adults.

Major keys to save:

– Buy in bulk, and buy staples such as cereal, pasta, peas and beans.

– Shop at your local market and go for fruits and vegetables that are in season, such as avocado.

– Meal prep so you can plan and save.

– Save the chicken breast from your Sunday roast to make chicken sandwiches that can carry you throughout the week. You could even use bits of chicken in a quick chicken pasta with green peas, and carrots, however you like it.

#budegetauntieprotip: ‘Stay far from tomatoes’, #budgetauntie urges, at least ‘until the price drops’.

The average child tends to consume as much as they exert, so it’s important to keep them fed but also maintain nutritional practices so they’re just as healthy.

In this instalment, we change gears to focus on the middle schoolers, and young adults or the college set. They need nourishing meals to thrive, too.

Prep/Primary School students

Patties are always a good idea for big ones on the go. Replace sweets and sugary drinks with water bottles.

Yes, the chicken salad wrap is back. Left-over shredded chicken tossed with a little Greek yoghurt, some lettuce, and shredded carrots, then wrapped up with your choice of carbs does wonders – and it’s super filling.

#budgetauntieprotip Add a serving of diced pineapples for that bitter of sugary goodness if they need it.

Did somebody say quesadillas? All you need is some leftover chicken (my fave), cheese, onions, and garlic.

If you prefer, substituting black beans for chicken works just as well. Choose dried black beans instead of the tin kind.

Upper School and College students

At this stage, the kids are probably already able to make their meals. Also at this stage, kids only want to grab and go.

For the big kids under CXC and University pressure, quick, moveable meals that are nutritious, make the prep work worthwhile and filling.

But a little guidance will get them into the mindset needed to take them throughout their adult lives.

#budgetauntieprotip Cook beans on low heat while tidying up or watching TV (ensure you’re paying close attention), separate in bags and place in the freezer. Use as needed.

Opt for Overnight Oats

Soak oats in milk or water in a mason jar overnight. The next day add fruits, yoghurt, chia seeds… nuts of choice or granola, and it’s grab-and-go!

Mason jar salad

Add brown rice, shredded chicken (or black beans), cucumber, red onions, and a bit of shredded carrots for a pop of colour, (we are [avoiding] the price of cherry tomatoes), and add some light dressing to the mix, and you’re done. Ergo, grab and go!

Burrito Bowl

For this quick and easy lunch option, add brown rice, corn, black beans, shredded chicken, red onions, and avocado to a bowl for a super-fast meal option that’s YUM-O!