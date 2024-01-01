Buff Bay men charged with separate break-ins a year after acts Loop Jamaica

A year-long probe by the Portland police has resulted in two men being charged relative to two separate break-ins in the parish that occurred in 2022.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Romario Jones of Nelson Street in Buff Bay, Portland was charged with shop breaking and larceny.

Reports from the police are that on November 28, 2022 at about 9pm, a woman securely locked her shop in Blue Berry Hill and went home.

The following day she received a phone call informing her that her business place had been broken into.

The woman went to the establishment to make checks and discovered that the front door had been torn off and assorted liquor valued at $33,000 were stolen.

A report was subsequently made to the police and following a lengthy probe, Jones was taken into custody and charged last week.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old labourer, also from Buff Bay, Portland, was slapped with charges following a December 2022 burglary in Cotton Tree district in the parish.

Patrick Charles was last week booked for the offences of burglary, larceny and indecent assault.

Allegations are that about 2:25 am on December 20, 2022, two women were at home when they were awakened by strange sounds, and one of the females was assaulted during the incident.

An alarm was made and Charles reportedly exited the house through a window.

The women subsequently realised that their home had been ransacked and a laptop valued at $100,000 was stolen.

The complainants reported the matter to the police, resulting in a probe being launched. A year after the alleged crime, Charles was apprehended and charged.

Court dates, according to the police, are being arranged for both Jones and Charles.