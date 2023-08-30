Build Wealth Conference struck a note with real estate investors Loop Jamaica

Profit Jumpstarter’s inaugural build wealth conference held under the theme ‘Build Wealth with Real Estate’ at the AC Hotel, Kingston, did not disappoint.

The all-day event allowed investors to gain insight into the local and real estate market while inspiring them to invest amidst the challenges.

Event organizer and CEO of Profit Jumpstarter, Keisha Bailey, shared her excitement for the first staging.

“It warmed my heart to see the success of the first staging. Some of our attendees flew in from the US and Canada just to be here. I am humbled by their commitment to investing, learning, and building wealth, which fuels my passion for helping more people on the road to wealth. Our presenters were truly inspirational and thought-provoking with their presentations. This is a dream come through, and we are excited for what is to come next year for this event,” said Bailey.

Headlining the conference was international mortgage broker and millionaire Matthew Garland, who made his debut trip to Jamaica for the first time alongside Wayne Brooks, a Jamaican-born investor and success mentor who introduced the attendees to virtual real estate investment in the US market.

Garland, who has built an empire with over 20 years of experience in real estate, charged the audience to grow their wealth with patience.

“Real estate and wealth building are a universal language; it applies everywhere. I tell young investors to be patient and run their own race. People try to compare themselves because of social media; you see lifestyles being marketed, and you want it, but I tell my followers not to focus on that; the rewards will come in God’s time, not yours. You can’t rush God’s greatness for yourself, but make sure when you get the stuff [money], you don’t lose it.”

Stacey Hines, CEO of Epic Transformation and Femme Caribbean, makes a soul-stirring presentation at the Build Wealth with Real Estate Conference held at the AC Hotel on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The six-figure mortgage broker, who told the audience that he grew up in the projects in a family of crackheads, shared how he lost everything during the recession but could bounce back even after mental depression.

“I lost everything at one point. I tried to commit suicide two times. That was probably because I felt like I failed. You go through this emotional roller coaster when you try to grind [work] and get yourself to a certain level, and when you don’t hit those levels, you get discouraged. At a point in my life, I based my level of success on materialistic items, so when I lost those materialistic items, my self-worth was lost at the same time. Now, I understand that my biggest asset is me, so I spend more time focusing on myself and who I am as a person versus the things I collect.”

Garland’s words found root in the hearts of the attendees. CEO of Brand House Simone Walker shared her thoughts on Garland’s presentation. “I am impressed by his story, especially when he shared that his mess became his message. Mathew’s authenticity and his fighter spirit are truly admirable. Now, more than ever, I am motivated to start my real estate investing journey, said Walker.

Meanwhile, Brooks, who is based in Cleveland, Ohio, piqued the audiences’ interest with his address on ‘An Introduction to Global Real Estate.’ Brooks pointed out, “On average, real estate in Cleveland, Ohio, costs about half the price of real estate in Jamaica, with about double the rent.” He also shared the ease at which more Jamaicans can start owning properties across borders. His introduction of virtual real estate investing as a solution for investors struck a note with the attendees.

Brooks encouraged the attendees to consult with the experts when investing in real estate, a lesson he learned the hard way.

“My first introduction to real estate came back in 2013 through a chance conversation with a friend whose uncle had just purchased a property for US $1,500… I left Jamaica to see if this was true, which it was, and I knew then that I wanted to be in this business. I returned to Jamaica, sold my vehicle, gathered my savings, and returned to the US to seek my first investment property, which I bought for US $15,000.”

He soon learned that his lack of knowledge would catch up with him. “That’s when the trouble started; the property had back taxes, liens, and violations. I was taken to court by the government, which became a learning experience for me,” Brooks shared.

Guest speakers at the Build Wealth with Real Estate conference share lens time. (From left) Kevin Frith, CEO, Suncoast Beach Club, Kalilah Reynolds, journalist & entrepreneur, and Ryan Taylor, CEO, Tasc Property Appraisers.

Sharing the stage were journalist and entrepreneur Kalilah Reynolds who provided a detailed account of Jamaica’s economic outlook for real estate investors; realtor Ryan Taylor; motivational speaker Stacey Hines; strategist consultant Michelle O’Connor; five-minute bookkeeper entrepreneur Nicole Barham; international real estate expert, Omar Wisdom, and lawyers, Shaneka Shaw Taylor, Tricia O’Connor, and Seraphia Spence.

“The feedback has been positive. So many people have told me they are happy to have gotten this information, so we will continue the build wealth conference series next year. We start planning again, and we hope to see more persons making the move to learn more about this industry and the opportunities available for investors,” said Bailey.