Building contractor gone missing in Portmore, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Rhoan Dawkins, a building contractor of Walkway, Gore Tuca, Greater Portmore in St Catherine, has been missing since Thursday, April 4.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:30 am, Dawkins was last seen along Cairo Street in Passage Fort, Portmore wearing a white T-shirt and burgundy pants.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rhoan Dawkins is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.