Building wealth starts with believing in your self-worth Loop Jamaica

One of the things that first-generation moneymakers must understand is that their net worth is tied to their self-worth.

According to Suze Orman, “lasting net worth comes only when you have a healthy and strong sense of self-worth.”

By believing that you are deserving of wealth and recognizing that you have control over how much or how little you have, a simple shift in mindset can lead to an increase in net worth.

For me, growing up in August Town, Kingston Jamaica, with a single mother, personal finance, building wealth, and investments were never discussed.

Education, however, was a top priority because my mother knew it was key to getting a good-paying job. I followed her advice and focused on my education, got a good job, and my savings began to grow. But then I asked myself, now what? Nobody told me about turning my money into wealth.

Your mindset is critical because growing up poor can lead to struggles with self-worth. When you grow up making sacrifices, you become used to sacrificing different elements of your life. When you start earning good money, one of the struggles is whether or not to share earnings with everyone. This is where understanding your self-worth comes in.

Your self-worth must be the leading driver of your net worth. Prioritizing self-care positions you for a state of abundance where you can make decisions to grow your net worth and take care of important people in your life. Regardless of your background or upbringing, you have made it this far and deserve a life of abundance.

Building wealth and net worth comes from acknowledging your self-worth and prioritizing it. By doing so, you can build a legacy and generational wealth for your family and community. Teaching future generations to prioritize self-worth and building net worth can create more people experiencing wealth. It all starts with believing.

Self-worth + net worth = generational wealth.

Keisha Bailey is a seasoned wealth coach, who teaches people how to generate passive income, achieve financial freedom, and create wealth through investment. Keisha works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so they can build wealth faster. For those seeking to enhance their financial literacy, Bailey can be contacted at [email protected]