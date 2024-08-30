Buju Banton donates US$25,000 to Accompong Maroons

Accompong Maroon Chief Richard Currie took to social media to thank reggae artiste Buju Banton for a US$200,000 donation towards infrastructure development and the economic development of the community.

Chief Curry disclosed in an Instagram post that Buju, whose 2010 album “Before the Dawn” won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, presented the cheque in Washington DC, to the abeng blower for the Accompong Maroon Cultural group, Avion Spartaway Barnes.

“I unfortunately was unable to reach to Washington in time due to circumstances beyond my control. Nevertheless, my spirit and energy was present and I thank each and everyone for making last night special and one for the books!” Chief Curry stated in his post.

He added: “Buju Bantan you have been chosen by the ancestors for this great work. Your indomitable legacy as a freedom fighter using word, sound and power will place you on history among the Great who walked before us.

“Honour for always supporting our community and leading the way for others with a platform to join the movement and take the great leap of faith by simply trusting our Ancestors.

Rightfully titled “The OverComer” tour, Washington DC”.

Chief Curry also noted that “Buju Banton, a born indigenous Jamaican Maroon, has always proclaimed his identity and culture through music and performances worldwide”.

Moreover, Curry noted that since 2021 the reggae artiste has “done a tremendous amount of philanthropic in the Accompong Maroon community and the indigenous community on a whole”.

“For his active work with the Accompong Maroon Council of the Chief, Buju Banton was appointed as a cultural Ambassador,” Curry disclosed.

“A true testament to the power of perseverance, determination of his faith, and triumphant career , Buju Banton has now shown the world the power of his Maroon bloodline. Now that the Ambassador Myrie, known to the world as Buju Banton, has returned to the United States to share his legendary music and performances with his fans after 15 years, he can represent his people on the world stage as a cultural Ambassador where he can advocate for the indigenous rights, especially for the Accompong Maroons,” the Currie stated.