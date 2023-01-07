Buju Banton poses, shows off his plaques from DJ Khaled Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Buju Banton is showing his gratitude to American rapper and record producer DJ Khaled and his team for two platinum plaques.

The plaques were gifts from the Grammy Award-winning rapper in recognition of the Platinum Album ‘Khaled Khaled’ and Certified Platinum Album ‘Father of Asahd’.

Dropped on April 30, 2021, ‘Khaled Khaled’ debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, earning 93,000 album-equivalent units inclusive of 14,000 copies in pure album sales in its very first week. Buju is featured in one track on the album, “Where we come from”.

While on ‘Father of Asahd’, Khaled’s 11th studio album that was released in 2019, Buju appears twice on the first track, ‘Holy Mountain’, and on the last track, ‘Holy Ground. He is the sole featured artiste on ‘Holy Ground’.

In his caption on Instagram, Buju wrote:

“WE STRIVE WE LABOUR WE ENDURE WE PERSEVERE @djkhaled thanks to you and the team for recognizing our contribution to this great body of work .more progress”

In the comments, Dj Khaled responded saying, “Love brother thank you for blessing us . Love forever ! BLESS ?”

Buju Banton’s praise and post come weeks after fellow Jamaican reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji burned the plaques he received from DJ Khaled, claiming a show of disrespect from theAmerican.

Of the two albums Buju was featured on, Sizzla was only featured on ‘Father of Asahd’. He was featured on ‘Holy Mountain’ as well.

NewsAmericasNow.com