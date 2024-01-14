‘Buju Don’ is St Ann’s fifth murder victim for 2024 Loop Jamaica

‘Buju Don’ is St Ann’s fifth murder victim for 2024 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
2 hrs ago

The St Ann police are probing their fifth murder for 2024, this after the body of a labourer was found with bullet wounds in Lime Hall in the parish on Saturday.

The deceased is 28-year-old Romario Cross, alias ‘Buju Don’, of Lime Hall. 

Reports are that residents heard explosions sounding like gunshots coming from a section of the community late on Friday, but did not investigate the source of the explosions.

Further reports are that about 7am on Saturday, passers-by saw Cross’ body and alerted the police.

On their arrival, law enforcers found the lifeless man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body. It was lying on a step of a house in the community that Cross had occupied before his death.

The body was removed to the morgue pending a post-mortem examination.

