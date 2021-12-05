Bull Bay woman charged with murder of rival in ‘love triangle saga’ | Loop Jamaica

A woman has been charged by the Kingston Central police with the murder of 31-year-old Kayon Boyd of Stellar Road, Kingston 17, who was killed along Princess Street in downtown Kingston on Friday, December 3.

Charged is 42-year-old Tamara Lewis, otherwise called ‘Tammy’, of Greenvale Road, Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Reports are that about 1 pm on Friday, Lewis and Boyd who had been having a prolonged series of disputes stemming from a shared partner, ran into each other along Princess Street in downtown Kingston.

They became engaged in a fight, during which Lewis allegedly used a scissors to stab Boyd in the chest.

The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue into the incident.