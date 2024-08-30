Bullet, Bullet, Bullet! St Elizabeth cops bag huge cache of ammunition

The St Elizabeth police seized over 800 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Grosmond, Santa Cruz in the parish on Friday morning.

Commander for the parish’s police division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, outlined the details of the find in the accompanying video, and cited some implications of the development.

He urged continued cooperation between the citizenry and the police, and urged criminals in the parish to turn from their present lifestyles.

Capture some of the details in the video below.