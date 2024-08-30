Bullet, Bullet, Bullet! St Elizabeth cops bag huge cache of ammunition

Bullet, Bullet, Bullet! St Elizabeth cops bag huge cache of ammunition
13 hrs ago

The over 800 rounds of assorted ammunition that the police seized in an operation in Grosmond district, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Friday.

The St Elizabeth police seized over 800 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Grosmond, Santa Cruz in the parish on Friday morning.

Commander for the parish’s police division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, outlined the details of the find in the accompanying video, and cited some implications of the development.

He urged continued cooperation between the citizenry and the police, and urged criminals in the parish to turn from their present lifestyles.

Capture some of the details in the video below.

