Bunji and Nailah lead early Road March race

Bunji Garlin performs his monster hit Hard Fete at the Army Fete early Saturday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. – Photo by Jordon Briggs

MANY expect a close race for the Road March crown.

At the Queen’s Park Savannah, Bunji Garlin’s Hard Fete and Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’s Come Home were in a keen musical tussle for the title.

After the traditional characters crossed the stage between 10 am and 1.30 pm, it was the turn of the large and medium size bands to bring their energy to the savannah stage for the first time since 2020.

At 1.30 pm, Ronnie and Caro’s presentation of This is Paradise started playing Come Home as the masqueraders were gearing up for their moment to jump on stage. The band seemed to be full support of the song as the lyrics were changed to include “Ronnie and Caro.”

FROM ON HIGH: Soca artiste Nailah Blackman performs her Road March contender Come Home on the top of a music truck during J’Ouvert celebrations in San Fernando. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

However, when the security gave the revellers the green light to cross, Hard Fete appeared to be a popular song.

K2K Alliance and Partners’ theme was World Wars – In the Time of Salome. The band, led by twin sisters Karen and Kathy Norman, showed their preference for Come Home.

Speaking to Newsday on stage, Karen said, “Everyone is excited, everyone is pumped and stoked and I think everyone is happy again to celebrate together and be together and me, personally, I am just happy to be home.”

Eleanor Hamlett, a masquerader visiting from the US Virgin Islands, proudly displayed her country’s flag on stage. She was elated to return to TT. “It feels awesone (to play mas again).” She played in 2020.

Asked what is her choice for the road march race, Hamlett said, “I actually have to say I like Bunji Garlin.”

Lost Tribe soon followed with their theme 202WE in a sea of orange. They continued the trend as both Hard Fete and Come Home burst through the speakers.

Like Yuh Self by Patrice Roberts and Machel Montano was also heard on the savannah stage, but the song has ground to make up if it wants to challenge for the Road March title crown.

Paparazzi, with its presentation Breakaway Beats, was the next band on stage as it was a steady flow of masqueraders on stage. They like many bands did nto wear full costume as is customary on Carnival Monday.

Engine Room by Olatungi was also played. Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors displayed Celebration The Diamond Jubilee of Panorama – 1963 to 2023. Engine Room was the song of choice.

Both the Grand Stand and North Stand only had a sprinkling of spectators as it has been for many years.

