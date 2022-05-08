‘Bunny Diamond to be buried Thursday, ‘Tabby’ just over a week later | Loop Jamaica

The funeral services of Mighty Diamond singers Fitzroy ‘Bunny Diamond’ Simpson and Donald ‘Tabby Diamond’ Shaw are to be held eight days apart.

The body of Bunny Diamond is to be interred first after a service of thanksgiving on Thursday, May 12 at Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew. The service is scheduled to begin at 10am.

Frankie Campbell, Chairman of the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), confirmed that there will be musical tributes at Bunny Diamond’s funeral this week.

“We will be having several musical tributes on Thursday,” he said.

The burial is to be held at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens outside Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Campbell confirmed that the funeral service for Tabby Diamond is to be held on Friday, May 20 at Waltham Park New Testament Church of God at 10 am. Tabby Diamond is also to be interred at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.

Both Tabby and Bunny died within a turbulent period of four days that shook the reggae industry. Bunny passed away on April 1 after a long battle with diabetes, just four days after Tabby was tragically murdered in his St Andrew community.

Tabby and another man died after they were among five people who were shot on McKinley Crescent in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on March 29.

Shaw was the group’s lead vocalist, with Simpson and Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson providing harmony vocals. The ‘Diamond’ was added to the names of the group members over the years.

The Mighty Diamonds has been a Jamaican harmony trio with a strong Rastafarian influence. The group was formed in 1969, and remained together until 2012. They are best known for their debut album ‘Right Time’.

Tabby, Bunny and Judge have released over 40 albums over their long career. Their smooth harmonies and choreographed stage shows were inspired by Motown vocal groups of the 1960s, The Temptations, The Impressions, as well as Jamaican rock steady artistes, John Holt and Ken Boothe.

The Mighty Diamonds has received several local and international honours.

Judge Ferguson is now the sole surviving member of the group.

The group was bestowed with the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021 on the occasion of Jamaica’s 59th anniversary of Independence.