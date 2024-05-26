Bunting decries lack of enough service vehicles at some police station Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesman on Citizen Security and Productivity, Senator Peter Bunting, has called on the authorities to address the pressing issue of inadequate and non-working service vehicles at some police stations across the island.

The shortage, according to Bunting, is negatively impacting the ability of officers to perform their duties effectively.

In his address at the recent 81st Annual Joint Central Conference of the Jamaica Police Federation at Hilton Hotel Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay, St James, the senator pointed to police stations in South Manchester, for example, as have only one vehicle each, which are often old and unreliable units.

“I can speak first-hand of visiting (police) stations in South Manchester; Alligator Pond and Asia (police) stations, for example, which have a single, unreliable, old vehicle to cover vast areas,” Bunting said.

File photo of a police service vehicle during a flooding crisis in Cave Valley, St Ann.

He added that such stations house prisoners.

“When there are no working (police) vehicles there, it exposes the officers to liability,” the senator reasoned.

To that end, he reiterated his call for the matter to be addressed, which he said would bolster the effectiveness of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“Vehicles are a force multiplier. The lack of sufficient and efficient service vehicles is a critical issue that significantly impacts the ability of basic policing in many divisions, and it undermines public trust and confidence in the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force),” Bunting stated.