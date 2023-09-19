Bunting says Ja has paid dearly in lives lost because of JLP policies Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, says “Jamaica has paid dearly in lives lost because of the failed policies” of the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government.

Bunting, who was speaking Sunday at the 85th annual conference of the People’s National Party (PNP) at the national arena, presented statistics that show that an average of 1,412 people have been murdered in Jamaica each year in the seven-and-a-half years that the JLP has been in power.

This, he said compares to the average of 1,129 murders per year during the four years of the last PNP Government from 2012-2016 when he Bunting was the Minister of National Security.

“This is a 25 per cent increase in the number of murders each year on average in this country compared to the last PNP administration. But they (the JLP) campaigned (in 2016) on the promise that you could sleep with your windows and your doors open,” Bunting remarked.

“If you do the maths, you will see that over 2,200 additional Jamaicans have been murdered under this administration because they (the JLP) have not even maintained the level that we (the PNP) were at,” he added.

Declaring that the truth is in the data, Bunting urged Jamaicans to go to the website of the Jamaica Constabulary Force where the statistics can be accessed.

“I have no joy in pointing out to the public …this dismal performance of the JLP administration. I have no joy in pointing out that they have been an abject failure in keeping Jamaicans safe and secure,” said the former security minister”.

But, he insisted that “we cannot talk about good governance, we cannot talk about accountability if we don’t hold people to account for their promises if we don’t hold them to account for their commitment”.

He told the audience that “when Andrew Holness was campaigning in that (2016) election he said he could hear dead babies crying. I want to ask him if he hears the cries of the thousands of additional murders under his leadership. I want to know if he hears the cries of the children, the women, the youth, the men (and) the elders who’ve had their lives violently ended over the last seven-and-a-half years”.

Using the popular PNP slogan, Buntoing said: “Time has come for an end to excuses and gaslighting; time come now for a safer Jamaica; time come now for a leader who’s a quick study on the appropriate policies; time come now for the police to become the guardians of the human rights of all Jamaicans; time come now for a PNP Government to liberate the people from the paralysing fear of violent crime so they don’t have to tek wey themselves when dem see the Berylium truck coming”.