Bunting slams Holness Administration for failing to contain murders Loop Jamaica

The regularity with which triple and quadruple murders are being committed in Jamaica in recent times has left Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Senator Peter Bunting, slamming the Andrew Holness Administration for “not keeping Jamaicans safe”, and the Police High Command for being supposedly selective in the way it presents crime statistics.

At a press conference called by the People’s National Party (PNP) on Tuesday, Bunting pointed to the latest quadruple murder that took place in Trelawny on Monday night as an example of the level of lawlessness that is being unleashed on the Jamaican society.

The former national security minister blasted Prime Minister Andrew Holness, accusing him of failing in his general election promise from 2016, to keep Jamaicans safe. Bunting said that failure has worsened over the nearly eight years that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has formed the Government.

Bunting said between 2012 and 2015 when he was the security minister in the last PNP administration, murders averaged 1,129 per year. This, he said, was the lowest average of any government within the last 20 years.

He added that the average over eight years of the JLP Government is 1,416 murders per year.

“On average, 287 more Jamaicans are murdered each year under this JLP Administration than during the previous PNP administration, a whopping 25 per cent increase in the annual murder rate between the two periods.

“That means 2,300 more Jamaicans have been murdered over the last eight years than if this JLP Administration had just maintained the rates that obtained under the previous administration,” said Bunting.

“Let me make it clear. We take no joy in pointing this out to the public. There are vested interests, starting with the Holness political Administration, its… and apologists, who would prefer if we were silent on this issue,” he added.

He insisted that, “a society cannot talk about good governance, about accountability, yet hide Andrew Holness’ abject failure at fighting violent crime.”

Meanwhile, Bunting charged that Jamaicans have been left confused by the disclosure on October 3 by Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, that murders were down 12 per cent this year when compared to the similar period in 2022.

Anderson also said at the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) quarterly media briefing that major crimes were down 13 per cent.

According to Bunting, Jamaicans have “reacted with confusion and disbelief” to the commissioner’s announcement. He argued that this is so as “the daily media stories reporting murders, double murders, triple and quadruple murders and shootings, don’t seem to accord with the statements made by the commissioner of police and by the high command.”

Bunting said October is currently averaging about five murders per day (and) “most Jamaicans woke up this (Tuesday) morning to the shocking news of another quadruple murder in Trelawny last (Monday) night.”

He also said up to October 7, the JCF was reporting that 1,070 murders had been committed in Jamaica. But, he said things were not as straightforward as they seemed.

Said Bunting: “This is indeed an 11 per cent reduction when compared to the same period last year. However, what the JCF did not highlight is that last year, the comparative year, had the second-highest number of murders since 2010 when there was that operation in Tivoli Gardens related to the extradition of Christopher Coke.

“So the 2023 statistics can be down relative to a record bad year in 2022, but still represents an objectively horrific situation currently.”

Bunting repeated his prediction from the PNP’s annual conference in September that at the current rate, the country is on track to record 1,400 murders by the end of the year.