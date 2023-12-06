Bureau of Gender Affairs’ Violence Helpline responds to 7,466 cases Loop Jamaica

Since its launch on March 1, 2022, and official establishment on September 25, 2023, the Bureau of Gender Affairs’ Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Helpline Unit has handled 7,466 cases. Of these, 70% (5,227) involved females, and the remaining 30% (2,239) were males.

Gender Minister Olivia Grange disclosed the statistics yesterday in a statement to the House of Representatives.

The unit’s purpose is to assist victims, survivors, and witnesses of gender-based violence by offering professional psycho-social support and necessary treatment to address their needs.

This enables individuals to leave harmful situations. Grange emphasized a multisectoral approach as the unit connects survivors with service providers across ministries, departments, and agencies through the GBV referral pathway.

Grange stated that the unit provides community and national-level support services for GBV victims and survivors, including psychosocial support, information regarding gender-based violence issues, counseling, needs assessment, and safety planning.

The GBV Helpline Unit enables individuals impacted by GBV to access essential services 24/7—including nights and public holidays—through its referral pathways such as health, policing, justice, and social services.

The unit collaborates with partners like the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Victim Services Division, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Women’s Crisis Centre, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and Child Protection and Family Services Agency to ensure a coordinated response to addressing gender-based violence.