Bureau of Standards undertaking revision of island’s building codes Loop Jamaica

A revision of the island’s building codes is being undertaken by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) with Government funding of $100 million.

The disclosure by Director of Standards at the BSJ, Julia Bonner Douett, came after Jamaica experienced a magnitude 5.6 earthquake last Monday, resulting in numerous buildings, including schools, across the country being structurally damaged.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Kingston on Tuesday, Bonner Douett said through the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), the BSJ is also receiving funding to update the codes.

She said the codes are referenced in the Building Act, with the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry being responsible for monitoring the implementation of the codes.

The BSJ undertook training on the Jamaica Fire Code with personnel from the University of Technology, Jamaica and the International Code Council (ICC) on Monday, October 30, Bonner Douett disclosed.

“The bureau is also working with PIOJ, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Jamaica Fire Brigade, Social Development Commission (SDC) and others to ensure that the codes are properly implemented and are effective,” she stated.

“We are training persons, and it is going to be sustainable and repeatable, so everybody who is in that training will have to retrain somebody else, and in doing that, the BSJ is ensuring that there is sustainability for our country,” added Bonner Douett.

The National Building Code of Jamaica comprises 11 codes, according to the PIOJ.

Of the particular codes, the World Bank has funded three, namely Jamaica Building Code, Jamaica Small Building Residential Code, and the Jamaica Fire Code.

In addition, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jamaica has funded the Jamaica Existing Building Code, Jamaica Mechanical Code and the Jamaica Property Maintenance Code.