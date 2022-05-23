Burger King expands scholarship programme | Loop Jamaica

Burger King Jamaica has announced an expansion of its tertiary scholarship offerings for their 2022 scholarship programme, with the addition of scholarships and bursaries provided by its franchisor Burger King Foundation in the US.

The much-anticipated annual scholarship programme gives Jamaican students access to millions of dollars in scholarships, bursaries and grants, moving from primary to secondary school and secondary school to university.

Inviting applications May 16 – June 24, 2022, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales and Marketing and Corporate Communications said, “We are really excited to again be offering scholarships to some of Jamaica’s brightest young minds. Burger King has remained committed to fuelling the future through our scholarship programme since 2001 because we know what a fair chance at education can do in transforming lives”.

McDonald Radcliffe noted that “hundreds of students have already received funding assistance under the scholarship programme run since 2001 by Restaurant Associates Ltd., franchisees of Burger King. We have disbursed in excess of J$54 million to date.”

The 2022 Burger King Scholarship Combo includes:

Five PEP Grade six awards valued at $50,000 per year for five years of high school, open to primary school Grade 6 students islandwide, 10 Book Grants valued at $15,000, payable for one year and the “Valda Ormsby” Scholarship valued at $50,000 per year for five years at Clarendon College, which is open only to Kellits Primary school Grade six students.

Secondary school awards include two sports scholarships (male and female) each valued at $50,000 to be awarded to two exceptional fifth form student-athletes who have excelled in their sport and have achieved an average of at least 75 per cent. These scholarships are payable for one year per awardee.

In the tertiary school awards category there is the Lois Sherwood Scholarship valued at $300,000 per year for three years of tertiary studies to be awarded to an exceptional sixth-form student in need from St Andrew High School for Girls. There is also the Rodwell Lake Scholarship valued at $300,000 per year for three years of tertiary studies for an exceptional sixth-form student in need from St George’s College.

Also available to tertiary institution students are two Burger King Open Tertiary Scholarships (male and female) valued at $300,000 per year for three years of tertiary studies. These are designated for two exceptional students in need from any parish, while the Lois Sherwood Arts Scholarship valued at $300,000 is earmarked for a final year student at Edna Manley College. This is open to any exceptional student in need from the Edna Manley College, starting their final year of studies in any faculty.

Two other scholarships which cater to tertiary level students are the Burger King Foundation Tertiary Scholarship valued at $300,000 per year for three years of tertiary studies and the Burger King Foundation Tertiary Bursary valued at $150,000 for first year of tertiary studies. Both are open to any exceptional student in need from any parish.

Burger King is also catering especially to its staff, providing scholarships and bursaries for their children with the Burger King Foundation Employee Tertiary Scholarship valued at $300,000 per year for three years of tertiary studies and the Burger King Foundation Employee Tertiary Bursary valued at $150,000 for first year of tertiary studies.