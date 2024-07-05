Burger King extends 2024 scholarship deadline

Burger King Jamaica has announced the extension of its National Scholarship Awards application deadline to July 7, 2024. This decision offers additional time for students to apply for a share of over $10 million in scholarships for arts, sports, academics, and more.

Celebrating over 20 years of supporting education, the Burger King National Scholarship Awards have empowered numerous Jamaican students. This year, the programme features 70 scholarships, including book grants, with opportunities for primary, secondary, and tertiary students, Burger King staff, and current UWI students.

“We are dedicated to fostering educational growth and providing opportunities for young Jamaicans,” said Rashai Graham, Assistant Brand Manager at Burger King Jamaica. “Extending the deadline ensures that more students can take advantage of these transformative scholarships.”

Past recipient Ashley Clark shared, “The Burger King Scholarship allowed me to focus on my studies, leading to twice earning a spot on the Dean’s List. I encourage all eligible students to apply.”

Jade Simone, a 2021 scholar, added, “This scholarship transformed me from a shy individual to a confident achiever. It’s a steppingstone toward your dreams.”

Burger King encourages all eligible students to apply and join the Burger King scholar family. Applications are available at www.raljm. com/scholarships