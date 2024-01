Employees of Jamaica Archives Unit turned up at the start of the workweek to a ransacked space at their Spanish Town, St Catherine offices after burglars struck on the weekend.

The workers of the unit, which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister, got quite the surprise on Monday.

Reports reaching Loop News are that several electronic devices and fans are missing.

Watch video to see how the thieves gained entry to the building.

The St Catherine North police are investigating.