Burna Boy bringing Love Damini tour to Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Grammy Award-winning afrofusion star Burna Boy is set to bring his Love Damini tour to the Caribbean islands of Jamaica, Trinidad and Antigua this December.

Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would take place in Trinidad on December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Following his recent Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album for “Love Damini” and Best Global Music Performance for “Last Last”, the African Giant continues to take the world by storm with his world Tour and the Caribbean islands are not left out.

Burna Boy, birth name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, recently performed across the region in Tobago, Curacao, Dominica, and Sint Maarten. His Caribbean experience saw him performing in torrential rain in Tobago and missing his slated performance in Dominica on the second night of the World Creole Music Festival.

He performed on the final night of the festival to mixed reviews.

His show in St Martin was postponed due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Burna Boy’s latest round in the Caribbean is the work of a group of event promoters, Twisted Entertainment, Duke Concept, Fete Kingdom and Sho Entertainment.

Twisted Entertainment, which originally originated from Barbados, has grown to become a force to be reckoned with in the Caribbean with its trademark event “Tipsy”, which hosted Burna Boy in Barbados and Miami this year.

Duke Concept, a world-leading brand in African and Caribbean entertainment has hosted events in major venues across the globe, especially in North America.

Fete Kingdom and Sho Entertainment are Antigua-based entertainment, promotions, and event management companies with a focus on producing international casted events and festivals.