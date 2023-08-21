Burna Boy, Davido Shows Wizkid Support After His Mother’s Passing

Afrobeats unite! Burna Boy and Davido are among several big names in Afrobeats offering support to Wizkid following news of his mother’s death.

Wizkid, who is one of the biggest Afrobeats artists on the planet, is mourning the passing of his mother, Jane Dolapo. The Nigerian singer’s manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the sad news last weekend. Dolapo was one of the “Essence” singer’s biggest supporters and was a cornerstone in his meteoric rise in one of the fastest-growing music genres in the world.

Not only did she support his career from day one, but she would also show up to his concerts and never got tired of seeing him perform. Her presence was more than that of a mother but also showcased someone who is dedicated to her son.

As news of her passing spreads, Wizkid’s peers in Afrobeats, including Burna Boy and Davido, whom he has both collaborated with, offered him some support. During his performance at Afro Nation in Detroit, Burna Boy paused his set to share a few words and asked the crowd for a moment of silence to pay respect to the late Jane Dolapo.

“I can’t imagine what it will be to lose my mom, that will be the end of me,” he said before breaking out singing his collaboration with Wizkid, “Ginger.”

Davido took to his Twitter account to share his support for his musical brother. “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time,” he tweeted.

Wizkid has not spoken publicly about his mother’s passing, but he has been getting an overwhelming amount of support from his fans. “Sorry for you’re loss Starboy we the fans are here for you,” one fan tweeted. “Rest in power Jane we love you and we love Starboy [Wizkid] until eternity,” another wrote.