Burna Boy Live in Kingston lives up to hype despite technical issues Loop Jamaica

Despite technical difficulties and poor crowd management in some instances, the Burna Boy Live Concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday, featuring the Unruly Boss Popcaan and reggae singer Lila Ike, lived up to its hype.

Patrons who attended the African Giant’s show were pleased in the end.

The performers, including those who were guests, delivered quality sets and were in tune with the audience–when they could hear the performances–and many got to see former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performing alongside her rumoured beau Popcaan.

The duo even shared what looked like a kiss on stage, which excited the women in the audience.

The ‘Family’ singer’s performance, although hit hardest by the technical difficulties experienced during the show, delivered an A-class set. For many, his best performance was with veteran crooner Beres Hammond.

It’s obvious that Popcaan genuinely admires the legendary artiste, as he embraced him firmly onstage.

The ‘Last Last’ singer Burna Boy, too, suffered through major technical issues, leaving the stage several times during his performance to have his microphone sorted. However, when he was doing his bit onstage, the Nigerian act appeared to be in god mode.

In fact, even the security guards at the event left their posts to record him in his element onstage.

Burna Boy also seemingly enjoyed his interaction with the crowd as much as patrons enjoyed being there to witness him in action.

On a few occasions, a surprised smile would creep across his face when performing one of his songs and hearing the crowd sing along, word for word. A consummate performer, Burna Boy, who stopped in other Caribbean countries before performing in Jamaica, used up every inch of the stage during his set, much to the delight of the audience.

The show started close enough to its billing time of 7pm, and even then there were early signs that the artistes might have problems with the equipment as selectors and “hype men” who were getting the patrons warmed up were seen tapping their microphones while interacting with the crowd.

This did not stop the fun, as the excitement only intensified when Miss Kitty and DJ Narity came on stage, signalling that the show was now on.

Appearing in a stunning orange and blue Dashiki dress, complete with an orange head wrap while she kept the crowd entertained as the host, there were complaints from the Bleachers and Grandstand sections of the National Stadium that they could not hear what was happening onstage.

However, Miss Kitty managed to get through the first part of her execution and made way for Chromatic Sound to do its bit.

They entertained the crowd but their time on stage would be overshadowed by the first performer of the evening, reggae singer Lila Ike, who performed before an audience in the mid-thousands.

An obvious crowd pleaser, Lila Ike belted some of her popular songs–‘I’m Strong’, ‘Forget Me’, and ‘I Spy’–and some new ones such as the roots reggae single, ‘Wanted’.

Disclosing to the patrons that that night on stage was the biggest crowd she has ever performed before in Jamaica, Lila Ike gave a strong showing despite seemingly not being properly miked, which saw her constantly adjusting her outfit.

Lila’s fit, a silver suit that Miss Kitty said inspired her to change into her own “hot gal” outfit–a crystal-studded body suit. The host stayed on long enough to throw US$100 bills that she got from cricketer Marlon Samuels into the crowd and brought on DJ Boom Boom, who whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his juggling.

He, too, was hampered by microphone issues.

DJ Boom Boom’s set coincided with the breakdown of the security protocol at the venue. By the time Popcaan, who was up next, took the stage, even the security officers on duty had abandoned their posts to capture images and videos of the performance.

The technical problems didn’t stop there. In fact, it got to a point where Popcaan, who was busy working the crowd, began losing his audience due to the microphone cutting out. A steady chanting of boos followed, and this caused an upset Popcaan to hurl expletives at the technical team and leave the stage.

It took some prodding from Miss Kitty and her apologising on behalf of the engineers to get him back on stage.

Overall, the show got a solid score due to the high-quality performances by the entertainers but failed on the technical problems that kept cropping up and the lack of proper crowd control, at times.