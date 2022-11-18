Burna Boy Performing In Jamaica In December, Ticket Prices & Where To Buy

Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy is set to perform in Jamaica in December, a new report from Solid Agency confirmed on Thursday.

The international Afrobeats artist’s stop is part of the ongoing Love Damini World Tour and will be held at the National Stadium in the country’s capital city, Kingston. A press release by Solid Agency/Burke Bodley Ltd’s Sharon Burke confirmed details about the artist’s Jamaican performance, which will form a line of stops in the Caribbean.

Burna Boy previously performed in neighboring islands Tobago and Grenada, although his latter performance was mired by controversy. However, his December tour dates dubbed ‘Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience’ are all part of his ‘Love Damini’ tour aptly named after his most recent album.

So far, Solid Agency revealed that the Nigerian Afrobeats artist will stop in the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago on December 16 before going on to Antigua and Barbuda on December 17 and then onto Jamaica on December 18.

The news about the artist’s visit to Jamaica has sparked excitement as this is his first visit and also the first Afrobeats artist to perform live in Jamaica. As for Burna Boy, Jamaicans shared their love for the artist on social media.

“If Burna Boy hold a concert in Jamaica and go perform Last Last, me wlda literally go siddung inna the soundbox and go deaf,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“guys, the jamaica date is confirmed on burna boy’s tour website now. i think it’s pretty safe to proceed,” another person said.

“If Burna Boy comes to Jamaica and performs It’s Plenty PUT ME IN THE BOOM BOX,” another said.

In the meantime, the concert promoters have not revealed other details about the concert, such as other artists who may perform. However, early bird ticket prices have been revealed, with general tickets starting at $7,500 while VIP is $18,000 or U$130 and VVIP at $45,000 or U$300. Tickets are expected to go up as the concert dates approach.

In the meantime, Burna Boy’s career has seen massive growth since his chart-topper “Last Last” went global just a few months ago despite the artist being around since 2012. the artist recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album for his’ Love Damini’, his sixth studio album and he was also nominated for Best Global Music Performance for “Last Last.”

Burna Boy is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the U.S and Warner Music Group internationally.