Burna Boy’s Momager Bose Ogulu Named 2022 Manager of the Year At Artist & Manager Awards

Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, shared a special moment as he had the pleasure of handing over her award for Manager of the Year.

Ogulu is not only the Afrobeats artist’s mother but also his manager. She has been in that role for quite a few years as she oversaw Burna Boy’s career as a rising artist to now a global sensation and Grammy-winning artist. On Thursday, Bose Ogulu was honored with the prestigious Manager of the Year award at the 2022 Artist & Manager Awards (AMA) held in London. The event was held at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on Thursday to celebrate the figures who work and support some of the world’s greatest talents.

In giving remarks, Ogulu noted that it was rare that she would be in the spotlight.

“It’s very rare that we get the spotlight and I think that we get so used to not being in the spotlight that we forget we’re earning our place,” she told attendees.

“This is to all of us who put up with the eccentricities and excesses of the creatives we love and who hold our arms up, all day all night to shine the spotlight on them. You deserve your flowers,” she told fellow managers.

Ogulu also thanked her son, her creative director Wale as well as members of her team who made the artist’s career a success.

“We’ve come from a very very far place but we’re not going any place yet,” Ogulu said as she recapped her son’s rapid rise to fame in the last two years.

Ogulu has not only supported her son’s career by helping to manage it with the launch of his album, African Giant, in 2019, but she also co-produced the Grammy-winning Twice As Tall, released in 2020.

In the meantime, Burna Boy’s international fame and stardom have grown momentously with his sixth studio album Love, Damini, with the hit song “Last Last,” taking the world by storm.