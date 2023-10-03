Burnley beat Luton 2-1 for first Premier League win of the season Loop Jamaica

LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic winner snatched Burnley their first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Luton on Tuesday.

The Dane’s goal-of-the-season contender came after Lyle Foster’s opener had been cancelled out by Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo.

Rob Edwards’ Luton side was left to rue missed chances once again as it failed to build on Saturday’s 2-1 win at Everton.

Luton searched for a second equalizer during seven added minutes but Burnley held on for the win to move up to 18th in the table.