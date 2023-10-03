Burnley beat Luton 2-1 for first Premier League win of the season Loop Jamaica

Burnley’s Jacob Bruun Larsen, centre, celebrates scoring against Luton Town during the English Premier League football match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. (Nigel French/PA via AP).

LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic winner snatched Burnley their first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Luton on Tuesday.

The Dane’s goal-of-the-season contender came after Lyle Foster’s opener had been cancelled out by Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo.

Rob Edwards’ Luton side was left to rue missed chances once again as it failed to build on Saturday’s 2-1 win at Everton.

Luton searched for a second equalizer during seven added minutes but Burnley held on for the win to move up to 18th in the table.

The child who was trapped in a house that collapsed in Stony Hill, St Andrew, on Tuesday has died.
Reports reaching Loop News are that about 6:30am, police and firefighters were called to the

Shenseea celebrates 27 years, seemingly scolds son Rajeiro Lee

Libra mama Shenseea is celebrating the 'winer' things in life at a ritzy Italian-American restaurant, Carbone.
The Italian-American restaurant chain has outlets in Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, and Hon

Ocho Rios Primary students fall ill after consuming ‘weed sweets’

Chaotic scenes emerged at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann on Monday afternoon after more than 60 students there became ill following the reported consumption of a particular type of sweets.
Repo

Woman apprehends alleged rapist, murderer who escaped police custody

Troy Ellis, the man accused of raping and killing nine-year-old Talia Thompson and escaping police custody from St Ann's Bay Hospital on Saturday, is back in police custody.
The 27-year-old was han

Four more ‘Clans’ members get sentences ranging from 18 mths to 18 yrs

Four more male gangsters were on Monday sentenced to between 18 months and 18 years for various crimes linked to the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.
Lamar Sim

Crawford gets nod for St Catherine NW, Campbell Eastern Westmoreland

People's National Party names more candidates for next General Election

 

