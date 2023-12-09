Burnley goalie Trafford frustrates Brighton in EPL draw Loop Jamaica

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton were frustrated by a superb performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as the home side came from behind to draw 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton ended up eighth in the standings on goal difference, missing a chance to leapfrog Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Burnley’s valuable point kept then second to last on goal difference.

Burnley scored against the run of play thanks to Wilson Odobert’s sensational solo effort at the end of the first half, and looked set to claim a second away win in the league.

But Simon Adingra headed in from Pascal Gross’ cross in the 77th minute and Brighton bombarded the Burnley goal.

Trafford, however, produced the form of his life to keep out, first, Jack Hinshelwood’s header then Kaoru Mitoma’s bullet at the death.

At the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England: Matheus Cunha’s goal denied Nottingham Forest a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1.

Forest manager Steve Cooper has faced intense speculation about his position after a 5-0 rout by Fulham on Wednesday.

While his team managed to halt a four-game losing run at Molineux, they have won only one of their last 12 league games. Forest are 16th in the standings and five points above the relegation zone, having played a game more than Everton and Luton in 17th and 18th respectively.

Forest was ahead in the 14th minute through Harry Toffolo, who headed in a cross from Neco Williams.

But thoughts of a first win since Nov. 5 were hit by Cunha’s leveller in the 32nd, with Pablo Sarabia providing the assist.

Wolves were 12th in the standings.

At Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England: James McAtee scored to help Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 in Chris Wilder’s second game back in charge.

The bad news for the Blades? They’re still in last place.

Still, Sheffield’s second win of the season snapped a three-game losing streak and gave the Bramall Lane faithful some hope that they can avoid relegation.

Sheffield are even with Burnley on eight points but stay in last place on goal difference. Luton areone point better and 17th-placed Everton have 10 points.