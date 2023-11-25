Burnley still searching for 1st point at home after defeat to West Ham Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Burnley still searching for 1st point at home after defeat to West Ham Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island

Gov’t taking steps to address antimicrobial resistance

Arsenal move to the top of EPL after 1-0 win against Brentford

Newcastle rout Chelsea 4-1 as Reece James is sent off

Burnley still searching for 1st point at home after defeat to West Ham

Alexander-Arnold earns Liverpool 1-1 draw against Man City

Breeders’ Cup winner Julien Leparoux to ride on Mouttet Mile Race Day

Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with quickest 50 goals

Teacher suffers nervous breakdown; $150,000 goes missing from account

Chapelton Community Hospital up and running

Saturday Nov 25

25°C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the English Premier League football match against Burnley at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Ham scored two late goals to beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday and keep the last-place Clarets still searching for their first Premier League point at home.

Burnley went ahead in the 49th with a penalty from Jay Rodriguez and kept the lead until Dara O’Shea equalized in the 86th.

Tomas Soucek snatched victory for the visitors in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was Burnley’s seventh straight defeat at Turf Moor in their return to the top tier this season. Overall, Vincent Kompany’s team has four points after 13 league games with 32 goals conceded.

West Ham are in ninth place with 20 points.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

November 25, 2023 03:09 PM

Sport

November 25, 2023 02:29 PM

Sport

November 12, 2023 07:59 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island

Jamaica News

Gov’t taking steps to address antimicrobial resistance

Sport

Arsenal move to the top of EPL after 1-0 win against Brentford

More From

Jamaica News

Stunt rider dies in motorbike crash hours before his birthday bash

See also

Tributes flowing for him on social media

Sport

Mona High and Hydel High advance to Manning Cup final

The finalists of the rural area daCosta Cup football competition will be decided on Saturday

Jamaica News

Teacher suffers nervous breakdown; $150,000 goes missing from account

Educator said funds removed after receiving email from local bank

Sport

Reggae Boyz come from behind late to qualify for 2024 Copa América

Mexico beat Honduras 4-2 on penalty kicks to also qualify for the Copa América

Jamaica News

Gov’t spending $500m to upgrade police stations

The Government will be investing approximately $500 million for the upgrading of police facilities in fiscal year 2024/25.
This was disclosed by Minister of State in the Ministry of National Securi

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry warns of overseas employment scams

In a stance against fraudulent overseas employment schemes on social media, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has issued a stern warning to members of the public.
The ministry is deeply co

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols