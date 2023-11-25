Burnley still searching for 1st point at home after defeat to West Ham Loop Jamaica

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Ham scored two late goals to beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday and keep the last-place Clarets still searching for their first Premier League point at home.

Burnley went ahead in the 49th with a penalty from Jay Rodriguez and kept the lead until Dara O’Shea equalized in the 86th.

Tomas Soucek snatched victory for the visitors in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was Burnley’s seventh straight defeat at Turf Moor in their return to the top tier this season. Overall, Vincent Kompany’s team has four points after 13 league games with 32 goals conceded.

West Ham are in ninth place with 20 points.