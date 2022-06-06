Burnt remains of elderly man found in St Andrew; nephew named as POI | Loop Jamaica

A nephew of an elderly man whose dismembered and burnt remains were found in Cavaliers, Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday, June 6, has been named as a person of interest by the police amid a probe into the development.

The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Derrick Lindsay of Brooks Level Road, Stony Hill in the parish.

Lindsay’s nephew – Samuel Waldo – has been named by the Constant Spring police as a person of interest.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that Lindsay was reported missing on Saturday, June 4 at about 8pm. Investigations led to Waldo’s house, where blood stains were found inside the home.

The police and community members subsequently launched a search, and Lindsay’s dismembered, burnt remains were found in bushes in the community at about 11am on Monday.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in the investigation is asked to contact the Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at 876-924-1421, the police 119 emergency, or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Samuel Waldo is being urged to turn himself in to the police immediately, as efforts to contact him have so far been unsuccessful.