Burrowes and Knibbs competing at Latin America Amateur Championship Loop Jamaica

Justin Burrowes and William Knibbs are representing Jamaica at the 2023 Latin American Amateur Championship (LAAC), one of the biggest amateur golf tournaments in the Americas.

The championship, which began on Thursday morning at the Grand Reserve Golf Club course in Puerto Rico, will run until Sunday.

The winner of the championship now will receive an additional perk: a U.S. Open berth.

Tournament officials announced Thursday that the LAAC champion will now be exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship, provided he remains amateur.

The LAAC was established in 2014 to further develop amateur golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Former winners include 2018 champion Joaquin Niemann.

Burrowes is competing in the championship for the fourth time while Knibbs is making his third appearance.

Burrowes’ best performance to date was in 2022 when he ended up tied for 34th place with a combined four-day score of 10 over par 298.

Knibbs is yet to make the cut at the championship.

The championship has launched the careers of several PGA Tour and professional golfers since 2015.