Burrowes scores dramatic one-stroke victory at national golf trials | Loop Jamaica

Justin Burrowes came from behind to secure a dramatic one-stroke victory over Sebert Walker Jr at the four-day national trials to select Jamaica’s team for the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

The trials ended on Sunday at the Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay, St James. The first two days took place at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course, also in Montego Bay, St James.

Burrowes lagged behind Walker Jr by 11 shots at the end of the second day but capitalized on the leader’s stumble on the third day to make up some valuable ground.

Walker Jr. shot eight-under 64 on the second day but dropped six shots on day three when he carded six-over-par 78, while Burrowes shot one-under-par on day three to cut the lead to four.

Burrowes, who opened the final day with an eagle, shot birdies on holes seven and nine for a four-under-par 32 on the front nine. His good form continued on the back nine with a birdie on 12. He suffered a major setback with double bogeys on 15 and 16 but recovered with birdies on 17 and 18 to post one-over-par 37.

Burrowes shot three-under-par 69 for his final round and posted a combined total of one-under-par 287 for the four days (73, 74, 71, 69).

Walker Jr ended at par 288 (72, 64, 78, 74) after posting two-over-par 74 in the final round.

The top five spots were completed by Ryan Lue in third place and Rocco Lopez and Williams Knibbs, who tied for fourth place.

Lue secured his third place with one-under-par 71 for a total score of 13-over-par 301.

Lopez and Knibbs posted scores of 71 and two-over-par 74, respectively, for identical scores of 17-over-par 305.

On the women’s side, Emily Mayne outplayed Jamaica Golf Association president Jodi Munn-Barrow and Mattea Issa to secure victory by eight shots, on the back of scores of 78, 79, 77, and three-over-par 73 on the final day for 309 overall.

Munn-Barrow posted scores of 80, 76 82, and 79 for the runner-up spot after totaling 317 for the four days.

Mattea Issa ended on 322 overall after scoring 81, 86, 77, and 78.

The 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships will be held in the Turks & Caicos Islands from July 31 to August 5.