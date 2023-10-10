Bus and taxi fare increase announced Loop Jamaica

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz has announced that effective Sunday, October 15, 2023, there will be a 19 per cent increase in bus and taxi fares, with an additional 16 per cent increase slated to take effect on April 1, 2024.

Vaz has indicated, however, that users of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro will continue to pay fares at the existing rate, as no increase has been granted to those two entities.

Vaz also stated that the rate for the elderly, the disabled and children who use the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro buses will remain at 50 per cent of the adult fare.

“The truth is, some groups representing taxi and bus operators had publicly demanded a 100 per cent (increase) in fares and in excess of that figure, but the Government could not acquiesce to this, and had to act in a responsible and sensitive manner,” said Vaz in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“In accepting a recommendation for an overall 35 per cent increase in fares and deciding to implement it on a phased basis, the Government has sought to carry out a balancing act, where the impact of the cost of living on commuters and (the) expenses being faced by bus and taxi operators had to be taken into careful consideration,” Vaz added.

“The staggering of the 35 per cent increase over the eight-month period is a deliberate effort by the Government to cushion the impact of the cost of transportation on the travelling public. It’s intentional that the second phase of the increase will take effect after the tabling of the next Budget, which will naturally take into consideration costs facing our people,” outlined Vaz.

Daryl Vaz

Vaz said the Government accepted the recommendation of the recently established Public Transport Operators Steering Committee for an overall 35 per cent adjustment in fares for public transportation after reviewing the increased operational cost of bus and taxi operators and giving due consideration to the expected impact of the increase on the travelling public.

He added that the increased fares granted to non-state-owned bus and taxi operators is to cover the operational costs faced by the public transportation investors and address the question of the viability of the public transport sector.

Vaz further stated that the Government took into consideration the fact that public transport operators have not been granted a fare increase since 2021, when a 25 per cent increase was approved.

The Government is said to have also taken note that only 15 per cent increase was implemented at the time, pending authorisation of the remaining 10 per cent that was planned then, which was not granted up to the time of the present recent fare review.

Also taken into consideration, said the release, was the fact that transport operators faced increased operating costs over several years.

In the meantime, Minister Vaz said he has charged the heads of the various public transportation umbrella groups and associations with the responsibility to encourage improved standards in the service that is being provided by bus and taxi operators, including adherence to the approved fares, the wearing of approved uniforms, displaying PPV badges, and operating in a disciplined and orderly manner.

The Transport Authority (TA) is to publish the approved fares in the print media.