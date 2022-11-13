Bus and taxi operators vote for all-island strike starting Monday Loop Jamaica

Transport operators on Sunday afternoon voted to support a move to withdraw their services islandwide for three days, starting Monday, after the Government failed to grant a traffic ticket amnesty as requested.

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) held a meeting at Half-Way-Tree Primary School and 99 per cent of the attendees voted to go ahead with the withdrawal of their service.

Related Article

The transport operators want the Government to set up a payment plan to allow them to pay off outstanding traffic tickets, and are not asking for forgiveness of their tickets. They are demanding at least four months to pay off their tickets.

“We cannot take it any longer, and we are calling for, and we are in need of a payment plan, otherwise called an amnesty, from the Government,” TODSS President Egerton Newman said.

The transport operators were reportedly told that the Government would look into the possibility of granting an amnesty, but that is not a certainty.

“That is where we are today. I urge all members of the commuting public to make alternative modes of travel, as bus and taxi operators will withdraw their services until the Government comes with a payment plan or amnesty,” he said on Sunday.