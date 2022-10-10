Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill Loop Jamaica

A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.

Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized following the incident.

There were no reports of any life-threatening injuries.

Reports are that the bus was being driven along Long Lane, near the Old Stony Road intersection when the operator lost control of the vehicle which ran on an embankment and overturned.

Students and other passengers who were traveling in the vehicle were forced to climb through one of the windows to exit the bus.

