Bus carrying students, other passengers, overturns in Stony Hill Loop Jamaica

Several students in the Corporate Area narrowly escaped serious injuries when the bus they were traveling in overturned in sections of Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.

Reports are that the bus was being driven along Long Lane, near the Old Stony Road intersection when the operator lost control of the vehicle which ran on an embankment and overturned.

Students and other passengers who were traveling in the vehicle were forced to climb through one of the windows to exit the bus.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.