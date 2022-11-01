Bus driver that caused 8 vehicle crash had 120 outstanding ticket Loop Jamaica

The driver, who was operating the coaster bus that triggered the eight-vehicle accident on Constant Spring Road, was driving with over 100 outstanding tickets.

The police high command made the disclosure during a press conference that was held at the Police Commissioner’s Office in St Andrew on Tuesday.

A one-minute video circulating on social media, showed the coaster bus slamming into the back of a van, and the impact from that collision led to other collisions.

Reports are that several people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they will be stepping up the pressure on those motorists who continue to break the law.

“The police will continue to write tickets and arrest on warrants for traffic offences”, Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson said during the JCF Press briefing.