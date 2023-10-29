Bus driver’s gunshot wounds delay BW Gorge floodgate breach trial Loop Jamaica

A new trial date of March 19, 2024 was set for the case involving two men who were captured in a video breaching the padlock of a floodgate in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine last year.

This was after it was revealed at the initially projected start of the trial on Thursday in the St Catherine Parish Court that one of the accused men, bus operator Garth Brown, had been shot and injured.

Details on the circumstances related to the shooting incident were not disclosed in court, but it was revealed that Brown is being treated for his injuries at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

His co-accused, Glenroy Denton, an excavator operator, had his bail extended until March next year.

A warrant that was issued for Brown’s arrest has been stayed until the next court date.

It was reported that the National Works Agency (NWA) ordered the closure of the floodgate in the vicinity of Dam Head in the gorge on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The agency said the gorge was flooded and was not safe to be accessed by vehicular traffic at the time, due to torrential rains associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

However, CCTV footage showed Denton and Brown trying to access the roadway via the gate by allegedly breaking the padlock.

Following a statement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that the men should be charged, they were arrested and subsequently booked for the relative offences.

Denton was first to be booked with the offence of malicious destruction of Government property, while Brown who turned himself over to the police, was charged with malicious destruction of Government property and unauthorised entry to a restricted area.

They were subsequently offered bail.