Bus operators protest; large group of passengers inconvenienced Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Bus operators who ply the Lawrence Tavern, Stony Hill and other routes in the surrounding areas of St Andrew are on strike.

The development left scores of commuters, including adults and schoolchildren, stranded early Monday.

Egerton Newman, head of the Transport Operator Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), in an interview with Loop News, said the strike is being carried out by operators who are not pleased with the treatment meted out to them by the police when they are travelling on the road.

According to Newman, operators have complained that the police are seizing buses that are considered to be heavily tinted.

“We have been told that the vehicles would be allowed to have a 35-grade tint or less, if this is not the case the police can stop the bus and remove the tint or remove the licence plates,” Newman suggested.

Instead, Newman claims, police are seizing the buses.

The development has also left commuters in a tough situation.

One woman, who was seen in Stony Hill, omplained about how she was removed from the bus by operators and wasn’t reimbursed her fare.

More information to come.

