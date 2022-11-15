Bus, taxi operators urged to resume service ahead of meeting with Govt Loop Jamaica

Transport Minister Audley Shaw is to meet with representatives of the transport sector at one this afternoon, to discuss, among a number of issues, the requested traffic ticket amnesty.

As such, president of one of the country’s most powerful groups of transport operators, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS), Egerton Newman, is calling on taxi and bus drivers to resume operation.

Transport operators withdrew their services Monday after the Government failed to grant them a traffic ticket amnesty so that drivers could pay off outstanding tickets.

Schools and a number of businesses were impacted with some of the former closing their doors early and the latter slowing down operations, causing a reported 50 per cent loss in production.

The Cabinet, after its regular meeting Monday, issued a statement dismissing the transport operators’ request.

However, Shaw, who is a Cabinet member and the transport minister, seemed to have found some grounds on which to speak.

In a nearly three-minute video released by Newman said that those who wished to return to work can do so.