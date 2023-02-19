Businessman booked on two gun charges and more Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Forty-seven-year-old Marlon Smith, a businessman of Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with assault at common law, making use of a firearm to commit a schedule offence and breach of the terms and conditions of a firearm authorisation following an incident at Portsmouth, Portmore on Sunday, February 12.

Reports are that about 2:20 am, Smith and a woman were at Laburnum Crescent in Portsmouth, when an argument developed between them, during which he allegedly pointed his licensed firearm at her and threatened her.

The matter was reported to the police, and Smith was arrested and the firearm seized.

He was charged on Saturday, February 18 after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com