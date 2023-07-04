Businessman charged after reportedly shooting man during dispute Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Businessman charged after reportedly shooting man during dispute Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica expecting huge influx of visitors for Reggae Sumfest

Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup

Flex your Caribbean status to get special rates at some hotels

The night belonged to ‘Breezy’ Richards

Man charged for attacking woman, threatening her to throw court case

Teen boys break into school tuck shop, steal goods worth $50K

Businessman charged after reportedly shooting man during dispute

Wilfred Barnes crowned first-ever Supreme Domino Masters Series winner

Neymar fined $3.3m for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina through to round two

Tuesday Jul 04

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Forty-two-year-old Derval Thompson otherwise called ‘Indian’ or ‘Coolie’, businessman of Love Lane, Kingston has been charged with Wounding with Intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition regarding an incident at Beeston Street, Kingston on Sunday, June 18.

Reports are that Thompson approached and confronted a man about a dispute he had with someone else. Thompson then pulled a firearm, shot the complainant, and escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and the man was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted and treated.

On Sunday, June 25, Thompson was arrested by the police and was subsequently charged onMonday, July 3. His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica expecting huge influx of visitors for Reggae Sumfest

Sport

Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup

Lifestyle

Flex your Caribbean status to get special rates at some hotels

More From

Sport

Reggae Boyz whip St Kitts 5-0 to book Gold Cup quarter-final spot

Jamaica completed an unbeaten campaign in Group A of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup with a commanding 5-0 victory versus St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Jamaica News

Man pleads guilty to female banker’s murder during church service

The triggerman behind the 2021 shooting death of 51-year-old banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, pleaded guilty to the murder in the Trelawny Cir

Jamaica News

See also

Mother and three children reported missing

A high alert has been activated for a mother and her three children of Keith district, St Ann, who have been missing since Thursday, June 29.
They are one-year-old Garcia Thompson, who is of a dark

Jamaica News

Three women killed in 2 days in ongoing gang feud in St Andrew – cop

Three women are now dead following three separate shooting incidents in the last two days, amid what the police believe is an ongoing gang conflict in the St Andrew South area.
The latest victim, i

Jamaica News

Seprod employees protest ‘unilateral’ flexi-work decision

Production and technical workers at Caribbean Products Limited of the Seprod Group of Companies in St Andrew took industrial action on Monday.
The workers said they took strike action because the

Jamaica News

Murder trial to start, but prison escapee ‘Kirkie’ still on the run

Today is the scheduled start date for the trial of Anward ‘Kirkie’ Hinds for a quadruple murder, but he is still on the run following a massive jailbreak from the Black River Police Station lock-u

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols