Businessman charged after reportedly shooting man during dispute Loop Jamaica

Forty-two-year-old Derval Thompson otherwise called ‘Indian’ or ‘Coolie’, businessman of Love Lane, Kingston has been charged with Wounding with Intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition regarding an incident at Beeston Street, Kingston on Sunday, June 18.

Reports are that Thompson approached and confronted a man about a dispute he had with someone else. Thompson then pulled a firearm, shot the complainant, and escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and the man was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted and treated.

On Sunday, June 25, Thompson was arrested by the police and was subsequently charged onMonday, July 3. His court date is being finalised.