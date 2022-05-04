Businessman charged with $82.5 million cocaine find | Loop Jamaica

The St James police have listed Presley Bingham, otherwise called ‘Pressa’, of Torado Drive, St James, as a person of interest following the recent massive cash and drugs seizures in the parish.

This is while 43-year-old Oral Johnson of Garden district in, Westmoreland has been arrested and charged following the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of cocaine in Coral Gardens, Montego Bay, St James.

On Tuesday, May 3, Johnson was formally charged with the offences of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine, and trafficking cocaine.

Reports are that on Tuesday, April 26, Johnson was driving when the motorcar was intercepted by the police in the Coral Gardens area in St James.

During a search of the vehicle, the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of US$550,000 or JA$82.5 million, was allegedly found and seized. Johnson was then arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During subsequent operations, a search was conducted at a premises that is reportedly owned and occupied by Presley Bingham at Torado Drive in St James. This led to the seizure of an additional quantity of illegal drugs, along with cash amounting to over US$3.8 million and CAD$30,000.

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing, and the police are urging Bingham to immediately report to the Narcotics Division at 230 Spanish Town Road in St Andrew to facilitate the probes.