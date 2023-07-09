Businessman defeats senator to win in PNP Central St Mary bid Loop Jamaica

Businessman and former President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Patriots, Omar Newell, has defeated Senator Floyd Morris to become the party’s candidate for Central St Mary in the next general elections.

This was after both candidates contested Sunday’s selection exercise at St Mary High School in Highgate, St Mary following a decision by longstanding Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Dr Morais Guy, not to contest the next general elections that are constitutionally due in 2025.

Needing a 50 per cent plus one volume of ‘yes votes’ from the 332 delegates who participated in the exercise on Sunday, Newell received 52.4 per cent of the tally.

He got 174 votes, in comparison to Morris who receives 158 votes.

Central St Mary is the lone truly safe seat for the PNP in the parish, and Guy, the parliamentarian there since 2002, has beaten off all challenge there from Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidates over the last five elections.

In the 2020 poll, Guy got 6,183 endorsements to defeat the JLP’s Lennon Richards who received 5,776 votes.

It is not clear if Richards will contest the next elections for the JLP, but an opinion poll that was conducted in June showed both Newell and Morris leading the JLP by a clear margin.

With Newell being successful in the delegates’ selection process, he will now look to continue the PNP’s dominance in the constituency.

In his victory speech, the businessman said the close margin of victory over Morris suggests that comrades in the constituency want them to move forward as one team.

He said the work starts now in unifying the constituency.

“We are going to ensure that we rebuild the political organisation… We going forward with everybody,” declared Newell to jubilant supporters inside the St Mary High School auditorium.

He gave his commitment to rebuilding the political organisation in the constituency.

“So, comrades, don’t go out there and boast pon anybody. This is a Central St Mary victory, (and) we going to bring everybody on board,” said Newell.

Morris congratulated Newell on his victory, and urged his supporters to lend their support to Newell.

“The delegates have spoken, and I accept fully the wishes and the desires of the delegates of Central St Mary,” the senator told comrades.

“I want to say to all my supporters, just as how I accept the democratic process, I am expecting you to follow suit,” he pleaded.

Guy, the outgoing Central St Mary MP, said the party’s leadership in the constituency will be ensuring that all proverbial fences are mended to ensure that the party is unified going forward.

“Jamaica is not in a good place right now, and (the) people of Jamaica are looking for the People’s National Party to bring the kind of leadership that needs to take this country out of the path of destruction we’re going on now,” Guy suggested.

“The only way we can do that is if we ensure, leaving here today, we pledge and commit ourselves to work as one People’s National Party for the people of Jamaica, the future of our children and their children…,” he indicated.

Guy assured PNP supporters in the constituency that he will be on the ground with Newell in the coming days to, among other things, continue the political work.