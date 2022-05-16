Businessman gets $1.5m bail on charges re huge cocaine seizure | Loop Jamaica

Oral Johnson, the Westmoreland businessman who was charged with the historic 24-pound cocaine seizure in Coral Gardens, St James last month, has been granted bail in the sum of $1.5 million.

Johnson, a 43-year-old resident of Gardens district in Westmoreland, appeared in the St James Parish Court last week.

He is charged with the offences of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine, and trafficking cocaine.

As part of his bail conditions, Parish Judge Sasha Ashley ordered Johnson to report to the Whithorn Police Station in Westmoreland on Fridays and Saturdays.

His travel documents were seized and a stop order has been placed at all ports of entry for him.

The case is to be mentioned again on July 7.

Allegations are that on Tuesday, April 26, Johnson was driving when the motorcar was intercepted by the police in the Coral Gardens area in St James.

During a search of the vehicle, the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of US$550,000 or JA$82.5 million, was allegedly found and seized.

Johnson was then arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During subsequent operations, a search was conducted at a premises that is reportedly owned and occupied by a man named as Presley Bingham at Torado Drive in St James.

This led to the seizure of an additional quantity of illegal drugs, along with cash amounting to over US$3.8 million and CAD$30,000.

Bingham, alias ‘Pressa’, remains at large despite being named as a person of interest relative to the massive cash and cocaine seizures.