Businessman gets $500k bail on illegal gun, ammo charges Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Businessman gets $500k bail on illegal gun, ammo charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

South Sudan shutters all schools in preparation for extreme heat wave

Looting on rise in Haiti. Among victims: UNICEF and Guatemala consul

Legal representation settled for Danielle Rowe’s alleged killer

Four months for farmer who demanded sex from woman at gunpoint

Businessman gets $500k bail on illegal gun, ammo charges

UTech’s academic staff withdraw strike plans; set to meet with Clarke

Ground finally broken for new Westmoreland police headquarters

CMC partners with others to clean up May Pen town centre on Sunday

More than 60,000 Jamaicans employed in BPO sector, says Hill

J’can claims to have been swindled out of payment in US, then deported

Sunday Mar 17

31°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

15 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Days after he was arrested after an illegal firearm was reportedly found in a vehicle he was driving on the Amos main road in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, a businessman was granted bail on the same firearm-related charges.

Kingsley Wright, a 55-year-old resident of North Hampton, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth and Quarry Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, was offered $500,000 bail with surety when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

The accused man’s case has been transferred to the parish’s Circuit Court for mention on July 25, 2024.

Wright was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, all in relation to the incident that occurred on the Amos main road in Santa Cruz on Friday, March 8.

Reports are that about 1pm, law enforcers were in the area and saw Wright driving a Honda Civic motorcar along the roadway. He was signalled to stop and he complied.

He was searched and a search of the vehicle was also conducted, during which a 9mm pistol was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

Wright was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

South Sudan shutters all schools in preparation for extreme heat wave

Caribbean News

Looting on rise in Haiti. Among victims: UNICEF and Guatemala consul

Jamaica News

Legal representation settled for Danielle Rowe’s alleged killer

More From

Jamaica News

Four months for farmer who demanded sex from woman at gunpoint

Kevon Lewis, the St Elizabeth farmer who pulled a firearm and demanded sexual favours from a woman two years ago, was on Friday sentenced to four months in prison for the offences.
Lewis, alias ‘Cr

Jamaica News

See also

J’can claims to have been swindled out of payment in US, then deported

A Jamaican man who claimed to have been swindled out of his pay then had the police called on him, causing him to be arrested and eventually deported, is seeking to get justice in that country.
Rhu

Jamaica News

CMC partners with others to clean up May Pen town centre on Sunday

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) has designated Sunday as the day that it will spearhead a clean-up exercise in the parish capital of May Pen, with special focus being placed on the town cent

Jamaica News

Why the UK Privy Council quashed Kartel’s murder conviction 

Trial judge’s decision to continue with tainted juror breached his, other accused’s right to fair hearing

Jamaica News

Mob kills man accused of raping schoolgirl, abducting 2-y-o boy

A man who earlier this week allegedly abducted and raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl, was on Friday chopped to death by an angry mob in a rural community near Moneague, St Ann.
This was after the man

Jamaica News

Scotiabank further enhances parental leave policy

Scotiabank employees who are new parents are now eligible for more leave time to fully focus on their well-being and that of their newborns. This follows the annual observation of International Women’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols