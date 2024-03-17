Businessman gets $500k bail on illegal gun, ammo charges Loop Jamaica

Days after he was arrested after an illegal firearm was reportedly found in a vehicle he was driving on the Amos main road in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, a businessman was granted bail on the same firearm-related charges.

Kingsley Wright, a 55-year-old resident of North Hampton, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth and Quarry Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, was offered $500,000 bail with surety when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

The accused man’s case has been transferred to the parish’s Circuit Court for mention on July 25, 2024.

Wright was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, all in relation to the incident that occurred on the Amos main road in Santa Cruz on Friday, March 8.

Reports are that about 1pm, law enforcers were in the area and saw Wright driving a Honda Civic motorcar along the roadway. He was signalled to stop and he complied.

He was searched and a search of the vehicle was also conducted, during which a 9mm pistol was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

Wright was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.