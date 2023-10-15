Businessman granted $1.5-m bail on ‘love triangle’ murder charge Loop Jamaica

St Elizabeth businessman Robert Russell, who is implicated in a deadly love triangle incident following the late-night shooting death of a man who visited his child’s mother after they had retired to bed, was on Friday granted $1.5 million bail.

Russell, a 45-year-old resident of Olive Park in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court to answer to a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of 35-year-old Orlando Blake. Blake is said to have been the boyfriend of Russell’s child’s mother.

As part of his bail conditions, the businessman is to surrender his travel documents, and a stop order has been placed at all ports of entry and exit.

He was also ordered by presiding Parish Judge Alwayne Smith to reside outside the parish of St Elizabeth while on bail.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report is among the documents that are outstanding on the case file.

The case is to be next mentioned on November 17.

Reports are that about 10:20 pm on September 30, Russell visited a woman with whom he shares a child, and they retired to bed at a house in Fagan Town, Burnt Ground in the parish.

Sometime after, in the early morning of October 1, Blake reportedly went to the house to visit the woman who has been identified as his girlfriend.

Blake reportedly entered the house and was shot by Russell who was armed with his licensed firearm.

The police were summoned, and Blake was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Russell was immediately taken into custody, his firearm was seized, and he was subsequently charged with offences relative to the incident.