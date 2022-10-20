Businessman gunned down in Hanover robbery Loop Jamaica

Video footage of a robbery perpetrated by two men who gunned down a Chinese businessman in a supermarket in Hanover on Wednesday has been making the rounds on social media.

The businessman was shot dead by gunmen during a robbery at his establishment in Green Island.

He has been identified as He Jing, 36, of St James and St Ann addresses, and was also known as Archie.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit confirmed that the incident happened at the supermarket around sometime after 6pm.

