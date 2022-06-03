Businessman held for murder almost three years after killing | Loop Jamaica

Almost three years after the killing of a man in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, the police say evidence has led to the arrest and charge of a businessman in connection with his murder.

Charged with the 2019 murder of Steve Bryan, otherwise called ‘Yellow’, is 32-year-old Herron Douglas of Nugent Street, Spanish Town, also in Catherine. Douglas has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

A release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said about 7:40pm on September 5, 2019, Bryan was among a group of people tending to livestock in Braeton when Douglas allegedly pounced on him.

Bryan was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Evidence collected resulted in Douglas being listed as wanted for Bryan’s killing, and an arrest warrant was subsequently prepared,” the release said, adding that he was arrested and charged on May 30, 2022.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.